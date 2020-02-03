Fire displaces several people in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — A fire has displaced 5 or 6 people in Martinsburg, according to the Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Company.

The call came in just after 2:00 Monday morning for a fire on the 80 block of Carnegie Links Drive, and several different fire companies responded.

The Baker Heights Fire Company said there was “significant fire damage,” but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

