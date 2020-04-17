Fire destroys house in Harpers Ferry, no injuries

Fortunately no lives were lost and no one was injured in this devastating house fire near Harpers Ferry early Friday morning.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — No one was injured in a Jefferson County house fire that sounded alarms at 1:44 a.m. Friday outside Harpers Ferry, but the house is a total loss.

Khalil Nelson was sound asleep alone in the home when a power line is believed to have triggered the flames. The state fire marshal was on the scene after daybreak.

Though Nelson lost all of his possessions, he said it is fortunate that his children were staying with their mother at her home at the time of the fire. The chief of the Blue Ridge Mountain Fire and Rescue squad says there were some challenges to extinguishing this blaze because of the unique structure of the house.

“We had multiple companies from different jurisdictions here to help us out,” said Chief Earl Cogle. “We needed lots and lots of water on this fire. The design of the home just made it hard to access to get to get to the fire.”

Nelson was helped by a Red Cross volunteer Friday to help him recover from the devastating loss.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the length of time it took firefighters to extinguish the fire. This has been removed.