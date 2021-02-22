Fire dept. seeks public help in investigating string of fires

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Firefighters at the Chapmanville Fire Department are investigating four fires that occurred at the same apartment complex over the last few days, and they need the public’s help.

Crews say the fires occurred on Albany Drive just behind Big Eagle Gun and Pawn in Chapmanville. Fires were reported on Thursday, Feb. 18 at around 10:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19 at around 4 a.m., and Sunday, Feb. 21 at around 4 a.m. and at around 8:18 p.m.

Officials say one firefighter sustained an injury and was treated at Logan Regional Medical Center.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office is conducting an investigation into the nature of these fires.

Assistance was provided from Lake VFD & Danville VFD.

If you have any information about the fires, contact the Chapmanville Fire Department at (304)-855-4543 or call the Arson Tip Hotline at 1-(800)-233-3473.