Film tax credit could have big payoff for Mountain State, supporters say

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — On the heels of this past weekend’s successful West Virginia film festival in Berkeley Springs, many in the arts community want the state to restore the film tax credit.

The idea is to lure production companies to the Mountain State that will hire locals and patronize the business in the state — contractors, housing rentals, lodging and dining facilities, car and truck rentals. States like North Carolina and Georgia have generated lots of revenue for their local economies through the film industry. Thom Rubel is executive director of the Morgan Arts Council and sees a tremendous upside if the state will put the tax credit back on its books.

“Every little enticement that you can get for people to come to the state and explore our state and film in our state and get the beauty of West Virginia out to the rest of the world is I think a wise investment,” Rubel says.

And Rubel thinks showcasing West Virginia in film production will also generate a huge payoff for the tourism industry in the state.