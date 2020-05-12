FestivALL makes plans for ‘VirtuALL’ event

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – FestivALL Charleston is planning to transform its traditional programming into a virtual festival in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled for June 14-28, 2020.

“FestivALL is cherished by so many for the unique experiences it provides and the spotlight that it shines on our community. We’ve been hard at work with our partners to transform events into a “VirtuALL” experience for the whole family! Now more than ever, arts and entertainment play a crucial role in all of our lives and we’re looking forward to presenting FestivALL in this new way for our community and all others to enjoy.” Executive Director Maria Belcher says.

The 15-day schedule will be filled with at-home concerts filmed by local musicians, artist roundtable discussions, make-at-home activities for children and families, and more programs. Belcher says events like the Capitol Street Art Fair will be converted into a virtual art fair, with the 2020 juried artists featured in a Virtual Gallery at festivallcharleston.com, including photos, videos, and links to the online shops of participating artists. Local and nationally acclaimed dance studios will also host free classes featured in video format on a variety of platforms.

“For more than 15 years, FestivALL has been synonymous with gathering with friends and family at a concert or parade. While we may not be celebrating in person this June, we will still be able to share in the feeling of FestivALL, together,” organizers say.

The full schedule of events will be available on the website at the end of May.