Federal funding will incentivize home health care workforce facing labor shortage

U.S. Department of Labor funding is helping attract workers to the home healthcare industry, like these with Home Helpers in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — It has become a nationwide problem: a shortage of home health care workers.

Home health care is a more affordable alternative to hospital and nursing homestays, but the home health care industry has found it challenging to attract a workforce. To address this problem, the U.S. Department of Labor has made funding available to states to make wages for home health care workers more of an incentive to help seniors at their residence.

One of the leading home health care providers in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle says the government support helps address a critical need

“You know, every day in America 10,000 people are turning over 65, and so consequently it’s become very very important to be able to support our seniors as they age. … They want to be able to age in place, at home,” explained Lisa Fausey, president of Home Helpers.

Fausey says the additional funding will help with training programs for home health care staff.