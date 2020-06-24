Fayette County man arrested on multiple charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Lizemores man is facing a long list of criminal charges.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received information as to the whereabvouts of Anthony Scott Lively, of Lizemores, who has numerous outstanding felony warrants.

Deputies spotted Lively outside of Gauley Bridge in a white Jeep.

A brief chase ensued, at which time the Lively allegedly jumped in the Gauley River to avoid capture.

A deputy followed him into the river where he was able to secure the suspect.

While being processed in office, Lively allegedly attacked one of the assisting deputies.

He was charged with fleeing with reckless disregard (vehicle) and assault on an officer and fleeing on foot.

Lively has outstanding warrants for a theft of a vehicle in Kanawha County from May 28, 2020.

Lively also has warrants for Grand Larceny of a Vehicle from a May 1, 2020, incident in Charlton Hgts.

Lively has warrants for Grand Larceny-Vehicle, Burglary and Receiving/Transferring Stolen Property from an March 19, 2020 incident in Gauley Bridge obtained also by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Lively was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment. An investigation is ongoing by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.