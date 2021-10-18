Favorite Martinsburg sports bar and grill reaching out to help disabled veterans

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Veterans Day is not until next month, but one Martinsburg small business is working with Disabled American Veterans in the eastern panhandle to do all they can to help service vets in need.

Laddie’s Sports Bar and Grill had some active members of the DAV in for lunch to start the week and they are making plans to help their fellow service veterans as fall and winter approach.

“I grew up in southern coal fields and we grew up — we grew up on Veterans Day and we went out and we did things. You know, we didn’t just take off from school. We did things for the veterans,” said Ladd Jasper, owner of Laddie’s Bar & Grill.

“The DAV, we strictly live on donations, and the donations go to — sometimes they need food. Sometimes they need electric. They’re behind in their electric. It’s going to be shut off. We will help them,” said Stephen P. Miller, a volunteer with Disabled American Veterans.

“We have money to help the veteran with his rent or gas and electric or any utility bill that he has,” said Carlton Freeman, DAV chapter commander.

As Veterans Day approaches, Laddie’s and the DAV will be working to turn out a big crowd for the Veterans Day parade.