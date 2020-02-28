Fate of proposed scrap metal yard up to Martinsburg city planners

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A former ice plant off Factory Street on West Moler Avenue in Martinsburg is being targeted as a scrap metal mill by a Washington, D.C.-area company that paid $2225,000 for the property.

The buyer plans to refabricate its scrap in a two-story, 85,000 square-foot building which includes warehouse space, loading dock and a parking lot next to a rail spur. Smith Industries would then ship its product on the Winchester and Western Railroad.

But some neighbors near the lot are concerned about traffic, noise and a drop in property values.

Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Knowles says he is not necessarily opposed to the business locating in Berkeley County but questions whether the buyer’s proposed location is most suitable. Smith Industries stands by its business reputation at multiple properties throughout the mid-Atlantic region.

The city planning commission will begin consideration of the zoning ordinance Thursday evening.