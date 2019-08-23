Fatal car crash in Morgan County

Officers responded and found a car in a wooded area on the eastern side of the US 522

MORGAN COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a crash on US 522 early Friday morning.

Police say they got the call just before 12:30 a.m. Officers responded and found a car in a wooded area on the eastern side of the road.

Wesley Todd Mowery, 34 of Berkeley Springs was trapped in the car and unconscious when police arrived. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.