Fatal accident under investigation

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller confirmed the fatality.

The accident was reported around 7 p.m., on Wednesday.

According to Berkeley County 911, the crash happened on the 800 block of Rock Cliff Drive in Martinsburg.

No additional details, including the victim’s identity, have been released. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.