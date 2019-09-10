Faster help on the way for WV communities affected by disaster

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia has seen its share of natural disasters in recent years. Now systems are in place to get help more quickly to communities in need.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) implemented a manual drawdown system in November 2015. Now the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) has put a program in place to monitor grant money. FEMA officials have approved the program and released the state from the manual drawdown as of Sept. 10, 2019.

“The Grants Division remains committed to helping DHSEM build a strong grants management program and we commend the strides that have been taken over the past few months,” said Regeane Frederique, FEMA Grants Division Director.

Over the last three years, DHSEM’s Sub-Recipient Monitoring Program worked diligently to implement policies and procedures to monitor the use of State and Federal funds by the recipients of these funds. These policies and procedures ensure funds are used appropriately and in accordance with applicable regulations.

FEMA validated the monitoring program in July 2019. Officials with the agency said they are confident the monitoring program is being fully implemented. As a result, FEMA removed DHSEM from manual reimbursement on all open awards effective immediately.