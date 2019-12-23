Family and friends remember Riley Crossman on what would be her 16th birthday

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — After the tragic death of West Virginia teen, Riley Crossman, family members are still searching for answers.

Family and friends gathered at Berkeley Springs State Park to remember Crossman and celebrate what would have been her 16th birthday. Everyone held purple balloons and let them fly high into the air over the weekend in her memory.

“She has become our daughter at the sheriff’s department she’s become the daughter of everyone in the community, its a senseless tragedy but it’s nice to be able to recognize her birthday on this day,” Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said, from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Everyone huddled together sharing hugs, laughs, and tears. Those that knew Riley shared their favorite memories of her.

“The first time we hung out and she was like, I am having so much trouble doing my hair and I was like do you want me to help you and she’s like yeah! She would always snort when she laughed even about the smallest thing and she would snort,” Kayla Franklin said.

“Every time I saw her she could make me laugh her smile was the brightest thing in my day,” Matthew McCumbe said.

“She is a joyful person and I hope she is up there in the sky dancing with the angels,” Arianna Cobern added.

In such a tragic and unexpected death some held back tears as they say there were things they wish they could have told her.

“We got into an argument and I didn’t get to say sorry, the last thing I said to her was I hated her I just wish I could have said sorry,” Franklin said.

As the case stands now, 41-year-old Andrew McCauley Junior, the boyfriend of Crossman’s mother has been charged with her murder. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing. WDVM has reached out to the state medical examiner and is awaiting confirmation on pending autopsy results.