Falling Waters man wanted for murder in Jonathan Riddle case arrested

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Falling Waters man wanted to for murder was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the suspect, 49-year-old Norman Bradford Jr., is “suspected of conspiring with others in the murders of Danielle Tyler and Heather Grogg in an effort to cover up the homicide of Jonathan Riddle.”

According to police investigation, Riddle was assaulted and kidnapped from Carroll County, Maryland, and then killed and burned in Jefferson County, West Virginia. His body was found on March 18 in Rippon, police said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office believes Grogg was shot and killed on April 7, and that Bradford was involved in her death as well as disposing of her body. The U.S. Marshals Service did not specify what happened to Tyler in their press release sent on June 9. Police named other suspects believed to be involved in the murders, identifying them as Monroe Merrell, David Sanford, John Black Jeff Smith and Emily Day.

Merrell, Sanford, Black, and Day all have been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service said Bradford was found at a residence on Valmont Lane and taken into custody by members of the USMS task force and the Jefferson County SWAT Team.

“I am particularly proud of the part the U.S. Marshals play in providing assistance to our local partners to locate and apprehend their most violent fugitives. This community is safer because of it,” said U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia J.C. Raffety.

