Fairmont State University ranked among the nation’s best for one of their services

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is being recognized for their military programs and resources.

Intelligent.com ranked the university at 16 among the nation’s best online military friendly colleges.

“We are grateful and humbled to be recognized as one of the nation’s Best Online Military Friendly Colleges,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President. “Our service men and women are treasures. These heroes are dedicated to protecting the freedoms we enjoy, and Fairmont State is dedicated to doing everything we can to help men and women in the military further their education to achieve their dreams.”

Intelligent calculates rankings of institutions evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rates, reputation and post graduate employment. They also base their rankings off program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost and student engagement.

Fairmont State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Dianna Phillips, is a veteran herself and said just like many of the university’s students, she used her military benefits in order to be able to afford to go to college. She also said that she is committed to attending to veteran student’s needs.

“I would call us a hidden gem in West Virginia but hopefully as our reputation grows, we’ll be not so much hidden anymore but just really an institution that is deeply committed at every level of the institution in student success,” Dr. Phillips said.

