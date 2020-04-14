FAA to award $9.39M to 23 West Virginia Airports in response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WBOY) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $9.39 million to West Virginia airports to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A release from the DOT stated that a total of $9,398,777 in airport aid has been awarded to 23 airports across the state. This includes Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg, which is allocated $30,000.

The release also stated that this historic grant funding is part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented an immediate relief to American families, workers and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The release stated that this funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to COVID-19. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses such as payroll and utilities and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.