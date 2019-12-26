Ex-State trooper moves on after “excessive force” ruled self defense

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — When it happened two years ago it looked like a classic case of police brutality, a repeat of the infamous Rodney King beating without the racial component.

West Virginia State Trooper Michael Kennedy lost his job as he defended himself in court on charges he used excessive force when apprehending a 16 year-old motorist in Martinsburg.

But at the start of this Christmas week, a federal judge ruled that when Kennedy accosted his suspect for striking a Berkeley County Sheriff’s vehicle and fleeing, Kennedy acted in self-defense during the struggle between them during the arrest

Kennedy’s Martinsburg lawyer, B. Craig Manford, tells WDVM 25 News that the latest court ruling is a huge relief to his client. “He has no conviction and is, naturally, relieved. He will leave the area, likely return to law enforcement in one form or another, possibly as a helicopter pilot in the air guard.”

Kennedy could face a civil law suit where the legal standard is not as strict as in criminal court. He is exonerated because the “reasonable doubt” test was applied.