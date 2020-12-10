‘Everything shook’: Residents react to chemical plant explosion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In West Virginia, hundreds live near chemical plants like in Belle, West Virginia.

On Wednesday residents were still shaken following Tuesday night’s fatal explosion inside the Optima plant.

“The entire house shook, it sounded like something landed on it,” said Jennifer Bailey.

“I thought it was a tractor-trailer wreck all the way down here,” said her son.

Residents near Dupont Avenue can see the chemical plant behind their fence.

On Tuesday night the plant made its presence known with an explosion that lit up the night and caused many to flee.

While the explosion happened on the farther end of the plant, residents say there was initial confusion about what was going on.

“We were going to shelter in place and then we looked out my mom’s window and the plant was on fire so we hopped in our car and went to our grandma’s,” said Caylee Goodson.

Steven McKinley says policemen arrived quickly but the emergency response was slow.

“We didn’t see or hear any emergency response vehicles for at least an hour,” he said.

For nearly four hours residents were told to shelter in place, McKinley says that included turning off their heat because no one knew what chemicals might be in the air.

“When it’s 28 degrees outside and people are being told to shut their heat off — that’s 80-year old grandma next door in those apartments,” he said.

Mountaineer Energy was patrolling the area Wednesday making sure their lines weren’t disrupted by the explosion.

A large piece of debris about the size of a car hood was still along the road, in what appeared to be a piece of a tank.

The street also had shards of glass.

Jeniffer Bailey says despite the explosion, the area will continue to be home.

“I mean, we didn’t look up last night and say ‘that’s it, we’re moving,’ because like I say this has been our hometown our entire life and we still have family here, but it’s definitely not something that we love.”