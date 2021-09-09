Ethics panel probing West Virginia GOP Congressman Alex Mooney campaign spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Ethics Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives is looking into possible campaign finance violations by West Virginia Republican Congressman Alex Mooney.

There are records of overseas trips, resort stays and canoe and fishing gear rentals at campaign expense — as well as 53 transactions at Chick-fil-A totaling more than $1,900. Mooney campaign consultant Mark Harris said all the expenses are legitimate.

Berkeley County Democratic Party Chairman Kenny Roberts says it is unfortunate Mooney’s West Virginia constituents are consumed by their congressman’s ethics charges when they should be getting representation on schools, jobs and pandemic relief.

“What’s so unfortunate about this entire situation is that we’re dealing with having to discuss Representative Mooney’s actions when it comes to misusing funds instead of focusing on the issues that are critically important to folks in Berkeley County,” said Roberts.

The committee is expected to make its decision by this fall. Mooney potentially faces being drawn out of his district by the state legislature which will be consolidating the Mountain State’s three seats in the U.S. House to just two.