Erratic driver, police chase, results in a double fatality in West Virginia

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– Two are dead after a road rage incident turned into a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m. the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department received a report of road rage on WV 9 in Berkeley County that continued to Morgan County.

According to officials, a pickup truck driver was driving erratically southbound in Berkeley Springs. Berkeley Springs Police attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect fled from police.

The suspect continued southbound on US 522 for several miles as police said they could not get the driver to stop.

The suspect swerved into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on: a truck pulling a trailer with logs, leaving the log truck extensively damaged, police said, and two people injured.

Police said the suspect’s truck was also extensively damaged and a fire began under the hood. After using multiple fire extinguishers the fire could not be extinguished and the suspect’s truck became fully involved prior to fire units arriving.

The suspect was the only one in their truck and was extensively burned, according to police. They were pronounced dead at the scene

US 522 in both lanes was shut down for an extended period while the investigation was conducted. police said.

The driver of the log-carrying truck was taken to Winchester Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. Another passenger in the log-carrying truck is being treated at the Winchester Medical Center, according to police.

The names of those involved is not being released at this time until all notifications can be made, police said.