EPW Committee approves PFAS legislation

The bill would also impact the Martinsburg Big Springs Water Treatment Plant

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — On June 20, the Environmental and Public Works Committee approved United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s PFAS legislation.

According to Senator Capito, the PFAS Release Disclosure and Protection Act would set a national primary drinking water regulation for PFAS. The legislation would also provide financial aid to rural systems to reduce PFAS in drinking water.

“This will hold emitters to account, provide more transparency, and ensure federal agencies and public can respond to emissions,” said Senator Capito during the hearing.

The bill would also impact the Martinsburg Big Springs Water Treatment Plant.