Enjoy dinner and a show at Grand Vue Park’s Mystery Theatre

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re looking for something fun to do, Grand Vue Park has a variety of events and activities coming up.

On Feb. 18, they’re having a mystery dinner and it will be catered by River City’s the Vue.

This unique event is a crowd interactive show.

Office Manager at Grand Vue Park, Ashley Wear says it’s an experience like no other.

These are fun, these are a great night out, it’s entertaining, excellent food and also if you decide that you want to come to this event and stay and make a whole weekend out of it, we are offering 25% off to all registered guest for the mystery theater. It’s an Indiana smith theme so get ready to gear up and go on an adventure. Ashley Wear, Office Manager, Grand Vue Park

Wear says she’s attended the event and it’s perfect for a group of friends to get out and have a good laugh.

Tickets cost $29 per person. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.