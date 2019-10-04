Engineers without Borders International donates outside classroom to Ranson Elementary

Officials say at least two dozen businesses in the county helped with the project.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A big gift is taking students outside of the classroom, thanks to Engineers Without Borders International in Jefferson County.

With help from the city of Ranson, they are helping Ranson Elementary School students take their education outside school walls with the donation of an outside classroom.

Roger Ethier with Engineers Without Borders International in Shepherdstown, says they brought the idea of donating an outside classroom to the school.

The classroom will create new pathways for children to learn about nature.

“I love this place,” said Alina Dooling, a third-grader.

Dooling and her classmates agree, whether its making music, planting lettuce or “making imprints with clay,” they’re all for the outside classroom.

The city of Ranson also donated tree stumps as a way for children to sit in the classroom. The school also received $2,500 from the local Walmart.

Officials say this different type of learning space can make students realize how fortunate they are to be able to be a part of nature.

Dooling adds, “There’s so much stuff to do out here.”

Officials say at least two dozen businesses in the county helped with the project.

Engineers without Borders International say they have two other schools in Jefferson County to get their own outdoor classroom.