CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Controversy about funding emergency services is growing in West Virginia’s growing eastern panhandle. Many people are expressing concerns.

Booming Jefferson County is experiencing growing pains. The county commission is looking at new ways to manage public safety services. When a consulting firm was brought in, it slashed the budget. EMS personnel were livid.

“They’re setting this system back by 20 years or more by going to any of the for plans they have there,” said Ed Smith, a former fire chief/ “We started the JCAA back in around 2000 and we’ve made so much improvement. The volunteers continue to work with them.”

The issue could be central to the race for county commissioner here. Jennifer Krouse vows to reverse the proposed recommendation if elected.

“They want to reduce the number of ambulances that would serve the county from 13 to four. We have upwards of 70,000 people in our county,” said Krouse.

A long-time volunteer firefighter, David Tabb, wants the volunteer fire and rescue teams fully funded to cover updated equipment and training.

“The county will actually increase the funding of the staff,” says Tabb. “Just the overhead staff at a half-a-million dollars-a-year just for that. That doesn’t even put one ambulance or one person onto an ambulance.”

Tabb wants to see the data that supports the recommendation. How this is all resolved remains an open question. Critics of the commission plan say that the volunteer fire departments are fighting increased costs for overhead, insurance, utilities and maintaining operations.