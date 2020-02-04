Employees placed on administrative leave at three Berkeley County schools

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Employees at three Berkeley County schools have been placed on administrative leave so far this calendar year.

Last week, West Virginia State Police referred two sets of potentially criminal allegations against employees at Bunker Hill Elementary School. Their intervention was prompted by referrals from the Child Protective Service of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

And last week, other allegations surfaced against school employees at both South Middle School and Mountain Ridge Middle School. The nature of the allegations has not been disclosed

Berkeley County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Patrick Murphy, issued a statement Monday that he is taking all of the allegations seriously as they are investigation, but assures those accused that they are entitled to their due process.