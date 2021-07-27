Employee with lubosacral agenesis excells at local deli

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Despite any challenges Angelina Seal might be facing, she’s continuing to live out her dream — and she’s doing it at the front counter of Jordyn’s Deli.

Angelina Seal is one of the hardest working employees at Jordyn’s Deli, and she’s no stranger to overcoming adversity.

“I was born with lumbosacral agenesis where your legs are crisscross applesauce and I can add on position on where I could walk, so at the age of 12 I decided to get them amputated so I can walk for the first time and prosthetics,” said Angelina.

“When I first started working here, I was nervous at first because it’s my first job, but I’m glad I got the opportunity to work here because I was applying for other places, and they would not hire special needs. If they did, it would be like janitorial jobs, and I would not like that because I want to do something that I can do as a person and be normal,” said Angelina.

The owner of Jordyn’s Deli, Bob Parks, says Angelina quickly gained a lot of confidence, learning to work with people and now advancing to other positions in pursuit of her goal of becoming one of the managers.

“We’re working with a couple of local craftsmen, we’re working with one guy who’s kind of an engineer, we’re working with the local health department, and we’re working with Angelina because even though she was accommodated, her back was hurting a little bit and we got to find an accommodation that allows her to be comfortable,” said Parks.

Angelina is inspiring thousands of kids with special needs recently going viral, hitting over 14k shares on Facebook.

“Jordyn’s Deli is the best place for special needs to work. When I got here, I felt welcome. I’m happy I work with the people that I do. They’re spectacular,” said Angelina.

Bob Parks is continuing to work and make sure that the kitchen is more wheelchair accessible for Angelina and other future employees.