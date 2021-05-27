Emergency Service crews meet some of the people they saved

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County Emergency Services agency held a ceremony to award crew members for saving six people who would’ve died otherwise.

Those first responders and other people who performed life-saving measures were either given the life-saving award or the unit citation award for saving 6 people who nearly died from cardiac arrest or cardiogenic shock.

Colin Von Heijne is just one of the patients who was reunited with the people who saved him. He almost died when he had a cardiac arrest in a swimming pool at Shepherd University on September 3, 2020.

“Emotions are almost indescribable because to be here when I shouldn’t be is a very strange feeling,” said Colin.

Thanks to the first responders and people who performed life-saving measures Colin has a second chance at life.

Emergency service workers and others who saved Colin’s life got to meet him and are being honored for helping to save other patients who went through a similar situation.