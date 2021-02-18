Emergency crews want you to dig out your fire hydrant from the snow, here’s why

BERKELEY COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — As snowfall continues this winter season emergency crews want people to remember to dig out their fire hydrants from the snow.

Fire hydrants are necessary for firefighters to access in order to get water supply to their hoses to fight fires. Just like everything else, fire hydrants can become covered with snow during a winter storm. If they aren’t dug out, firefighters have to take time to locate the hydrants and uncover them when they get to an emergency. Those extra minutes can sometimes be a matter of life and death.

“If the firefighter has to stop, clean around the hydrant to get access to it that takes time, and when there’s an emergency, you know time is of the essence,” said Randy Lilly, Director of Berkeley County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Firefighters recommend people dig the snow at least three feet around the hydrant so that emergency crews can connect their hoses properly.