Election could change the balance in West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — What happens in today’s election will decide the makeup of the West Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate, which is currently controlled by Republicans.

Democrats are hoping to make gains, and need only a net gain of four seats to win control of the Senate. Organized labor has mostly endorsed Democrats:

“We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that we have more labor-endorsed legislators, serving in both the House and the Senate so that working families have a greater voice,” said Josh Sword, President, West Virginia AFL-CIO.

The wish list is also out among interest groups that lean to the political right.

“So we’re hoping that policies and philosophies that support free markets, limited government, low taxes and an environment that stimulates job creation, sort of cross the finish line November 3rd,” Garrett Ballengee, Cardinal Institute of West Virginia said.

And while he may be in trouble nationally, President Donald Trump remains very popular in West Virginia, where he won by 42% points four years ago. That kind of margin might help others in his party.

“You start with the fact that Trump will carry West Virginia. Then the question becomes, will he have an effect upon the Republicans in the state legislature, or running for statewide office?” Professor Robert Rupp, West Virginia Wesleyan College said.

Control of the House of Delegates is expected to stay in Republican hands.

The biggest challenge for any special interest groups is making sure those who support their agenda actually voted. We’ll get a good indication of that when they start counting the ballots tonight.