Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck in Lowe’s parking lot

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — An elderly man died Friday after he was struck while walking across the parking lot of Lowe’s in Martinsburg, according to authorities.

The Martinsburg Police Department said they responded to the location at 14725 Apple Harvest Drive around 12:23 p.m. Friday. The 78-year-old victim was taken to Berkeley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released the victim’s name or any information on the driver. The investigation is ongoing.