Eight COVID-19 deaths reported overnight in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials report eight new deaths in West Virginia related to COVID-19, including three deaths in Cabell County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, and a 54-year old male from Raleigh County.

There are 432 deaths reported in West Virginia.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, DHHR officials say increased by 483 cases in the last 24 hours, the newest total is 22,706 cases are in the Mountain State, including 21,160 confirmed cases and 1,546 probable cases. Some good news as active COVID-19 cases went down by 603 cases, leaving the current total to 4,428 active cases. 17,846 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (182), Berkeley (1,569), Boone (352), Braxton (63), Brooke (219), Cabell (1,396), Calhoun (35), Clay (61), Doddridge (70), Fayette (766), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (194), Hampshire (127), Hancock (219), Hardy (106), Harrison (648), Jackson (385), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (3,624), Lewis (82), Lincoln (244), Logan (751), Marion (377), Marshall (316), Mason (175), McDowell (120), Mercer (732), Mineral (218), Mingo (574), Monongalia (2,298), Monroe (249), Morgan (147), Nicholas (182), Ohio (528), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (69), Preston (199), Putnam (863), Raleigh (780), Randolph (412), Ritchie (36), Roane (106), Summers (109), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (257), Wayne (580), Webster (29), Wetzel (173), Wirt (51), Wood (580), Wyoming (256).

WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.