EdTech 2019 teaches teachers new technology for classrooms

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County teachers discovered new ways to use technology during ED 2019.

On August 1, teachers gathered at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College to experience new ways to use technology for the classroom. Sessions included “Mr. Roboto’s Secrets” which shared knowledge about robotics and coding. With the school year right around the corner, instructors also learned more about Nearpod. Organizers said this is a software that’s downloadable with ready-to-teach lessons.

From approximately 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., everyone went from classroom to classroom to receive tools to enhance their schools when they return. Gretchen Fry from the Martinsburg Public Library also addressed teachers.

From multimedia to Adobe software, teachers became the students during the two-day workshop.