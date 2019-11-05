Day of Giving: Eastern Panhandle United Way

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The United Way of the Eastern Panhandle is gearing up for the Giving Tuesday Telethon, coming up in December.

Every donation will directly support seven local United Way chapters addressing each community’s most urgent needs in the areas of health, education, financial stability and basic needs.

The Director of Development of the Eastern Panhandle Chapter Heather Polinik, says it’s an exciting program to be a part of.

“To succeed, we need to unite around youth success, financial stability and access to health care and basic needs,” said Polinik.

According to the Eastern Panhandle Chapter’s website, the generosity of their donors enables them to provide grants for outcome-based programs. The programs help jumpstart initiatives that address core needs and achieve lasting, measurable results.

There are 39 grant-funded programs serving Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties. Ready to make a difference? Donate now by visiting our Telethon page. Every dollar has a direct path to make the greatest local impact.