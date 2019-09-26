Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority announces six new vehicles

The new vehciles will replace buses that have been operating since 2011

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority announced six new vehicles for transportation around Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

With public transportation being a growing need, the EPTA does what it can for the community. With over 20 busses that can fit up to 30 passengers, the executive director says 18 different agencies in West Virginia are getting up to date vehicles.

“As vehicles age, the maintenance gets more and more on those vehicles, so there is a new federal guideline that we follow, so we set goals for use life for vehicles,” Elaine Bartoldston said.

Officials say the 12 passenger bus will be used for demand response services, and the 24 passenger buses will be part of their route system. Along with shiny new hub caps, the buses will have the same interior as the active buses on the route now and feature a new yellow and blue graphic.

“This is part of the transit asset management program and they have set useful life for all their vehicles and so this is part of the replacement cycle, and the state has helped us implement that program,” Bartoldston said.

The new vehicles will replace buses that have been operating since 2011. Officials say this year they saw a 4% increase in riders putting their trip number to almost 231,000 for the eastern panhandle.

“Public transportation is huge and the need is great in the state of West Virginia, our ridership has increased every year since 2014,” Bartoldston said.

EPTA says they are willing to continue to grow and improve alongside the demands of the community. They were also awarded a grant to build a new transfer station, which will go into effect in 2020.