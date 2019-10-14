Eastern Panhandle students get hands on STEM learning experiences

"A lot of people don't pursue manufacturing careers because there's not an awareness of what those careers look like."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund offers a hands on learning program at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College Tech Center to middle schoolers in the eastern panhandle.

Over 100 eighth graders participated in classes to learn about manufacturer careers and do hands on labs.

Monica Cross, the director of WVMAEF, said the two year program planted a positive mindset about pursuing future manufacturing careers.

“A lot of people don’t pursue manufacturing careers because there’s not an awareness of what those careers look like,” Cross said.

Cross said if any student is interested in joining this program, they can speak with their teacher or guidance counselor.