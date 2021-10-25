Eastern panhandle growth leads to new West Virginia legislative districts

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The new legislative districts have been drawn in West Virginia for the 2022 elections. In the state’s fastest-growing region, Berkeley County, the number of House of Delegates seats has tripled.

Former Delegate Larry D. Kump, a Republican, is planning to seek election to a newly-created district that runs from the Maryland-West Virginia line south to the northern boundary of Martinsburg. Kump says getting a grip on transportation challenges is his top priority — widening Route 9 as it extends from Hedgesville west to Berkeley Springs.

“All of Berkeley County is concerned about the terrible traffic problems on Route 9 and I-81,” Kump said.

The legislature has already redrawn congressional maps too, combining both the eastern and northern panhandles and taking in the growing region of Morgantown.

