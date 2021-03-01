Eastern Panhandle growing more jobs with Sheetz distribution center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The fast-growing eastern panhandle is attracting even more economic development. Governor Jim Justice announced Monday that the Sheetz convenience store chain is about to break ground on a regional distribution center in Jefferson County.

The new distribution center will bring an investment of $2 million dollars, creating 30 new jobs to start the project. Jefferson County economic development director Dennis Jarvis said he is pleased to welcome the hugely-successful, family-oriented company to grow in the Mountain State.

“This is just another example that Jefferson County is open, agreeable and willing to grow and expand businesses in our county,” said Jarvis.

Groundbreaking on the project is expected later in the spring.