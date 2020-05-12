Eastern panhandle feels COVID-19 testing lacking

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — While West Virginia Governor Jim Justice rolls out a plan to reopen restaurants, retail stores, state parks and possibly youth sports across the state, residents of the eastern panhandle feel as if they are in a different orbit.

Ronda Lehman is a longtime nurse and feels strongly that confronting the coronavirus in her home region of the Mountain State is not going the way it should. The proximity to border states puts the panhandle in a different element, she says.

“We can’t go to a fire unless we know where that fire is,” Lehman explains. “We have to do testing, tracing and isolating in the eastern panhandle. We’re 30 miles from Dulles International Airport.”

Lehman relates an account of an acquaintance “who had an ER doctor with tears in his eyes tell her ‘my hands are tied. I cannot test you.’ And by the grace of God she made it through,” says Lehman. “But we shouldn’t be depending on the grace of God. We should be depending on science.”

State Senator John Unger has been comparing testing data for Loudoun County, Virginia and Frederick County, Maryland — border counties — and is finding a glaring disparity in what the health departments in those neighboring jurisdictions are reporting compared to West Virginia.

“This points to me that the numbers aren’t adding up,” Unger says. “We’re not doing adequate testing and catching people who are positive and asymptomatic. I feel like our state public health officials are going about this blindfolded.”

