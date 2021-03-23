Eastern panhandle duo pushing for West Virginia broadband cooperative

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — With so much social distancing during the pandemic, there is added importance to connecting through the internet. Two entrepreneurs say that building that broadband infrastructure is critical to West Virginia’s future.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how dependent we are on the internet. It’s a critical concern in the eastern panhandle.

Chip Gallo has a background in high-tech military contracting. Communicating on the battlefield must be dependable. As far as he’s concerned, that same standard of first-rate communication is critical to West Virginia’s future.

“It’s underbuilt in Jefferson County,” Gallo said about the broadband infrastructure. “It hasn’t really been considered as critical infrastructure as we see it today and I think COVID-19 brought us to that realization. We have to have it.”

Danny Lutz has been nominated by eastern panhandle State Senator Patrica Rucker to the West Virginia Broadband Council. Like Gallo, he says a lesson we have learned from COVID is that we can almost work from anywhere. So why not West Virginia? We should be able to connect anywhere in the world from the Mountain State.

“With good broadband communications we could be in touch with New York, or Berlin, or Shanghai, or Johannesburg,” said Lutz.

That’s why Lutz and Gallo want West Virginia to build a broadband cooperative so internet communication is available to everyone.

“We also need low-income access,” said Gallo. “We need folks who can’t afford to pay $99 a month for broadband to be able to get to the internet.”

The need is immediate, they insist. That means training our workforce to be proficient online.

“We’ve got to get into the 21st century,” insisted Lutz.

“We need to train people on how to use these resources,” added Gallo. “Kids just come out the womb knowing how to use the internet.”

Both Gallo and Lutz say the success of a viable broadband infrastructure depends on support from the legislature. This team of entrepreneurs is exploring technology for West Virginia from Elon Musk’s Space-X venture, deploying thousands of low flying satellites to transmit data as they orbit the earth.