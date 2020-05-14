Eastern panhandle doing best as possible under COVID-19 protocols

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice Wednesday urged West Virginians to be patient, as residents in the eastern panhandle are trying to keep things as normal as possible. Those running small businesses — and those holding on in the job market — are taking things day by day.

Berkeley County reported its sixth covid-19 death this week and more positive cases than any other county in the eastern panhandle.

Meanwhile, small business owners are hoping to survive as best they can. Merchants are hoping to get by whether government support comes through or not.

“Obviously financial support from the government would be great,” says Bob Parks, owner of Jordyn’s Deli here. “There were a lot of programs out there that never materialized for the really small guys. “It would have been better to have better oversight of that to make sure that the mon and pop shops survive day to day and week to week.”

The governor Wednesday urged “caution,” and said he sees light at the end of the tunnel. “We’ll get through this just by using ‘good ‘ol West Virginia smarts,” Justice said. He added that “we have to accept that the virus “is a fact of life.” The “virus isn’t going anywhere,” he said.

He even remarked the virus could be on the very desk where he was sitting when he spoke to reporters Wednesday. He advised to keep a safe social distance, wear a mask in public, wash your hands and keep them away from your face.

According to the governor, “we’re just gonna minimize the risk.”

Meanwhile, those still lucky enough to be punching a clock at the workplace are taking things day by day.

“Everybody’s doing what they can,” said Mary Lowe of Martinsburg as she ran into a convenience store here Wednesday during the lunch hour. “I mean, you just have to be patient and let the virus come and go as it wants to.”