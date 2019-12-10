Eastern Panhandle delegates laying groundwork for 2020 session in Charleston

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Though the state legislature does not reconvene until next month, eastern panhandle lawmakers are busy just before this holiday season meeting with constituents about priorities for the 2020 session.

Jefferson County Delegate John Doyle, a Democrat, met with his local chamber of commerce last week about balancing the budget for the coming fiscal year. When the economy is strong it helps with tax collections, but when it struggles, he says, “the chickens home to roost.”

To prepare for a shortfall, Doyle wants a doubling of the severance tax.

That doesn’t go over so well with his Republican colleague, Larry D. Kump, from neighboring Berkeley and Morgan counties. Kump feels there is enough money in state coffers to fund state programs and no tax increase is necessary. He took the temperature of his constituents with an open house in his district last week.

When lawmakers are back at the state capital in Charleston in January, Governor Jim Justice will deliver his annual State of the State address outlining his roadmap for the state in the coming election year.