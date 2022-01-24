Eastern panhandle cities look to West Virginia Governor Justice for support when State of State delivered Thursday

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — This is the week West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will deliver his annual State of the State address this week at the capitol in Charleston.

And perhaps it is no coincidence that the West Virginia Municipal League is meeting at the state capital in this early stage of the legislative session to enlist lawmaker support for city services back home. The fast-growing eastern panhandle is making its voice heard. Charles Town’s mayor, Bob Trainor, is there, as is Martinsburg’s Kevin Knowles, who chairs the Municipal League. City officials back home are hopeful for state support of their priorities.

“We’d love to see some of that infrastructure money coming down here to help out with those types of improvements and expansions,” said Charles Town Councilman Kevin Tester. “We need to be able to be able to grow with the growth and I’m concerned that if we don’t get some help from the state — and they’re part of it — we won’t keep up.”

Governor Justice was originally scheduled to deliver his State-of-the-State address earlier this month. But when he tested positive for Covid, the speech has been rescheduled for this Thursday evening.