Eastern Panhandle circuit court proud of probation team

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — As the eastern panhandle grows so does the demand for exceptional personnel in the court system’s probation office.

Circuit Judge Michael Lorensen and his probation officers are proud of the quality of personnel being recruited, their commitment to the judicial system, and the success of the day report centers, which help offenders become responsible citizens upon completing their sentences.

“We’re a growing county and growth has its challenges,” says Judge Lorensen, “one of which is, with more people, it’s a percentage game you’re going to have a percentage of folks who have a need for this manner of services.”

And Sean L. Bryner, chief probation officer is impressed by “the real drive of the probation officers who are giving something back to the community, serving the court. wanting to work with people.”

Carolyn Williams, deputy chief probation officer, works closely with the day report centers and says “they do a fantastic job. They are great to work with. They are able to provide all the needed services.”

And the probation office says one of its biggest challenges now is dealing with the increase in the number of sex offenders in the circuit and the specialized attention to their supervision.