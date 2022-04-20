PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVNS) — One earth day event makes its return to Mercer County after a hiatus from the pandemic.

The Appalachian South Folk Center put together the 16th annual Earth Day festival in Pipestem on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event features performances by Independent State, Option 22, and James Hart. It also includes a mushroom walk and beekeeping.

Lori McKinney is the organizer of the event. She talked about some of the activities both for kids and adults.

“We’ll have a lot of kids’ activities. So, one of our artists Jillian will be doing a tye-dying workshop and Lady Dan Leslie will be doing a plant propagation workshop so you can decorate a pot and plant, there will be art workshops, and painting with Lacey and music on the stage,” said McKinney.

McKinney wants the public to know this event is free for all ages.

To find an itinerary for the festival, visit their website.