Early Voting locations in West Virginia

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Early voting is under way in West Virginia. It began on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Residents in all counties can head to local polling places to cast their ballots in person.

Locations are more limited than on election day, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. But there are still plenty of places to cast your ballot. Early voting goes on until Saturday, Oct. 31. Here is a look at the locations in West Virginia’s southeastern counties.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Memorial Building

200 W. Maple Ave.

Fayetteville, WV

Green Valley United Methodist Church Annex

6224 Meadow Bridge Rd.

Danese, WV

Montgomery City Hall (Former City National Bank Building)

321 Fourth Ave.

Montgomery, WV

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Greenbrier County Courthouse

912 Court St. N.

Lewisburg, WV

Rupert Community Center

604 Nicholas St.

Rupert, WV

MCDOWELL COUNTY

McDowell County Courthouse

90 Wyoming St. Suite 109

Welch, WV

MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Courthouse

1501 Main St. Suite 121

Princeton, WV

Covenant Baptist Church

145 Wyndale Dr.

Princeton, WV

Four Seasons Answering Service

3311 Coal Heritage Rd. (BLUEWELL)

Bluefield, WV

Herb Sims Rec. Center/Bluefield Auditorium

1780 Stadium Dr.

Bluefield, WV

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County 911 Center

39 Nota St.

Union, WV

Peterstown Town Hall

125 Thomas St.

Peterstown, WV

POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Pocahontas County Courthouse

900 10th Ave.

Marlinton, WV

RALEIGH COUNTY

Raleigh County Courthouse

215 Main St, 2nd Floor Ceremonial Courtroom

Beckley, WV

SUMMERS COUNTY

Summers County Memorial Building Auditorium

451 First Ave.

Hinton, WV

WYOMING COUNTY

Wyoming County Courthouse

24 Main Ave.

Pineville, WV

City of Mullens Town Hall

316 Moran Ave.

Mullens, WV

Hanover Public Library

5556 Interstate Highway

Hanover, WV

Oceana Town Hall

1285 Cook Parkway

Oceana, WV