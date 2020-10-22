Early Voting locations in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Early voting is under way in West Virginia. It began on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Residents in all counties can head to local polling places to cast their ballots in person.

Locations are more limited than on election day, which will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. But there are still plenty of places to cast your ballot. Early voting goes on until Saturday, Oct. 31. Here is a look at the locations in West Virginia’s southeastern counties.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Memorial Building
200 W. Maple Ave.
Fayetteville, WV

Green Valley United Methodist Church Annex
6224 Meadow Bridge Rd.
Danese, WV

Montgomery City Hall (Former City National Bank Building)
321 Fourth Ave.
Montgomery, WV

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Greenbrier County Courthouse
912 Court St. N.
Lewisburg, WV

Rupert Community Center
604 Nicholas St.
Rupert, WV

MCDOWELL COUNTY

McDowell County Courthouse
90 Wyoming St. Suite 109
Welch, WV

MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Courthouse
1501 Main St. Suite 121
Princeton, WV

Covenant Baptist Church
145 Wyndale Dr.
Princeton, WV

Four Seasons Answering Service
3311 Coal Heritage Rd. (BLUEWELL)
Bluefield, WV

Herb Sims Rec. Center/Bluefield Auditorium
1780 Stadium Dr.
Bluefield, WV

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County 911 Center
39 Nota St.
Union, WV

Peterstown Town Hall
125 Thomas St.
Peterstown, WV

POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Pocahontas County Courthouse
900 10th Ave.
Marlinton, WV

RALEIGH COUNTY

Raleigh County Courthouse
215 Main St, 2nd Floor Ceremonial Courtroom
Beckley, WV

SUMMERS COUNTY

Summers County Memorial Building Auditorium
451 First Ave.
Hinton, WV

WYOMING COUNTY

Wyoming County Courthouse
24 Main Ave.
Pineville, WV

City of Mullens Town Hall
316 Moran Ave.
Mullens, WV

Hanover Public Library
5556 Interstate Highway
Hanover, WV

Oceana Town Hall
1285 Cook Parkway
Oceana, WV

