Early morning police pursuit ends with 1 dead on I-81

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — An early morning police pursuit Friday on I-81 northbound ended with one person dead, Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller told WDVM.

Keller said a West Virginia State Trooper spotted a vehicle driving above the speed limit on Rt. 9 around 1:44 a.m. The driver would not yield to the trooper, but the trooper was able to run the license plate. Police found that the license plate did not match the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect led the trooper into the parking lot of Lust Gentlemen’s Club in Martinsburg. When the officer left his car to approach the suspect, the suspect allegedly drove off again. Police said the suspect continued north on I-81 where they crashed near the Maryland state line, due to a flat bed stalling traffic. Police confirmed at least one fatality.

This is a developing story and will be updated.