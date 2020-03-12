DUI simulator teaches students the dangers of drunk driving

The simulator gave four real-life scenarios for students to experience the impact of drunk driving.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W. Va. (WDVM) — Students at Berkeley Springs High School learned about drunk driving in a unique way on Thursday.

Students had the chance to experience the devastating impact of drunk driving with a DUI simulator. The simulator mimicked drunk driving by altering the vehicle controls and by making the driving scenarios increasingly more difficult as blood alcohol levels increased. The goal of the simulator was to give students a realistic idea of how dangerous drunk driving can be.

“It gives the kids a hands-on approach to learning why not to drink and drive or get in the car with someone under the influence that they’re not able to get otherwise,” said DUI simulator Program Coordinator Dan Pickens.

Students were also taught about how a DUI can affect their insurance and their ability to get a job.