Drug arrest of man in possession of 78 grams of marijuana in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia State Police arrested a man for possession of 78 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver in Berkley County on Saturday evening.

Around 7:58 p.m. Saturday evening, a trooper stopped a car with improper lighting equipment on Edwin Miller Blvd. in Martinsburg.

During the stop, the trooper conducted a probable cause search of the car and found 78 grams of marijuana valued at around $780.

The trooper arrested the driver for transportation of a controlled substance into West Virginia from Maryland and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

He’s being held at the Eastern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

