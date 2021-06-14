Drug arrest in Berkeley County could lead to house seizure by police

FALLING WATERS, W. Va. (WDVM) — A large drug bust in Berkeley County is prompting the Sheriff’s Office to crack down on drug-related crime in a new way.

Berkeley County police arrested three people on Wednesday for the possession of several drugs with the intent to distribute The people — Philip Scott Barnette, Russell Dane Crown, and Kimberly Sue Smith — were all found inside of 117 Dillweed Drive when the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team did a search of the residence.

The Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force then recovered large amounts of what they suspect to be heroin, fentanyl, crack, and methamphetamines. $1400 in cash was taken by the team as well.

According to police, this isn’t the first time this group of people was arrested on drug charges — they were last arrested just a month ago in May but were released on bond.

Now the Berkeley County sheriff is looking into seizing 117 Dillweed Drive itself to ensure it won’t be used as a drug house again.

“This is going to be our standard approach. Moving forward, I’m working diligently with the prosecuting attorney’s office in regards to seizing that establishment so it’s no longer utilized as what we would categorize as a ‘trap house,'” said Sheriff Nathan Harmon.

The suspects will face charges for both this arrest and their arrest from last month and are currently being held without bond.