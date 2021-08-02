Drivers and passengers in fatal three-vehicle accident in Martinsburg identified

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia State Police responded to the area of 8000 block of Hedgesville Road for a three-vehicle accident on Saturday around 9:23 pm.

Police discovered Charles Moses, 53, lying in the roadway and was pronounced dead on the scene. Through an investigation, police learned Moses struck a vehicle traveling on Hedgesville Road head-on with his Harley Davidson while attempting to pass a vehicle on a double yellow line.

The drivers and passengers in the vehicle hit head-on has been identified as Douglas Michael, 71, Kathy Michael, 69, and were transported to Berkeley Medical Center for medical treatment. Officials say the driver of the other vehicle involved, Gabriel Lowans, 39, sustained no injuries.

